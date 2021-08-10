U.S. Marine Corps infantrymen assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a Noncombatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) exercise in support of Assault Support Tactics (AST 3), during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021. AST-3 is a multi-mission evolution consisting of NEO as well as Foreign Humanitarian Assistance operations. This evolution allows the prospective WTIs to plan, brief and execute both missions while shifting their focus towards an in-depth review and dissection of rules of engagement, military authorities and civil considerations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2021 14:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817201
|VIRIN:
|211009-M-BD822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108620643
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, WTI 1-22: 3/1 Conducts NEO Training, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
