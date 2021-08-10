WTI 1-22: 3/1 Conducts NEO Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps infantrymen assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a Noncombatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) exercise in support of Assault Support Tactics (AST 3), during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021. AST-3 is a multi-mission evolution consisting of NEO as well as Foreign Humanitarian Assistance operations. This evolution allows the prospective WTIs to plan, brief and execute both missions while shifting their focus towards an in-depth review and dissection of rules of engagement, military authorities and civil considerations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)