    WTI 1-22: 3/1 Conducts NEO Training

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marine Corps infantrymen assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a Noncombatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) exercise in support of Assault Support Tactics (AST 3), during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021. AST-3 is a multi-mission evolution consisting of NEO as well as Foreign Humanitarian Assistance operations. This evolution allows the prospective WTIs to plan, brief and execute both missions while shifting their focus towards an in-depth review and dissection of rules of engagement, military authorities and civil considerations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.11.2021 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817201
    VIRIN: 211009-M-BD822-1001
    Filename: DOD_108620643
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    This work, WTI 1-22: 3/1 Conducts NEO Training, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    0311
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron 1
    MAWTS-1
    NEO
    WTI
    1st Marine Division

