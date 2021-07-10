Coast Guard rescues 10 Cubans

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew identified and a rustic vessel that made landing with 10 people aboard on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, Oct. 7, 2021. The aircrew dropped food, water and a radio to coordinate the rescue of the people. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
