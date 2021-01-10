386th AEW executes Blue Marauder

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing conducts an agile combat employment exercise between Ali Al Salem Air Base and Al-Jaber Air Base, October 1, 2021. Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron and 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron made their way to Al-Jaber with minimal manning and equipment to demonstrate their ability to land in an austere environment and establish a support network, repair the runway and provide medical care. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)