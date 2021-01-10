386th AEW executes Blue Marauder

The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing conducts an agile combat employment exercise between Ali Al Salem Air Base and Al-Jaber Air Base, October 1, 2021. Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron and 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron made their way to Al-Jaber with minimal manning and equipment to demonstrate their ability to land in an austere environment and establish a support network, repair the runway and provide medical care. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2021 13:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817195
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-SX156-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108620573
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
