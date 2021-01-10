Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th AEW executes Blue Marauder

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    10.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing conducts an agile combat employment exercise between Ali Al Salem Air Base and Al-Jaber Air Base, October 1, 2021. Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron and 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron made their way to Al-Jaber with minimal manning and equipment to demonstrate their ability to land in an austere environment and establish a support network, repair the runway and provide medical care. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.11.2021 13:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817195
    VIRIN: 211001-F-SX156-1002
    Filename: DOD_108620573
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW executes Blue Marauder, by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    Ryan Brooks
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT