    USS Shoup Sailors participate in an eSports competition

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Region Southwest

    211007-N-MZ078-3001

    SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 7, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) participate in an esports competition during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas T. Hans/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.10.2021 16:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817172
    VIRIN: 211007-N-MZ078-3001
    Filename: DOD_108620275
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shoup Sailors participate in an eSports competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Region Southwest
    USS Shoup
    esports
    SFFW2021

