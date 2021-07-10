211007-N-MZ078-3001
SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 7, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) participate in an esports competition during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas T. Hans/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2021 16:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817172
|VIRIN:
|211007-N-MZ078-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108620275
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Shoup Sailors participate in an eSports competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
