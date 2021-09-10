Leap Frogs conduct a parachuting demonstration at SFFW 2021

211009-N-MZ078-1008
SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 9, 2021) Members of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, conduct a parachuting demonstration during the United Airlines presented San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021 airshow. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas T. Hans/Released)
