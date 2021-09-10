Leap Frogs conduct a parachuting demonstration at SFFW 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 9, 2021) Members of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, conduct a parachuting demonstration during the United Airlines presented San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021 airshow. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas T. Hans/Released)