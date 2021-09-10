Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Francisco Fleet Week 2021 Air Show Highlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasen MorenoGarcia 

    Navy Region Southwest

    211009-N-LN093-2001
    SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 9, 2021) San Francisco Fleet Week 2021 Air Show Highlight

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.10.2021 15:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817165
    VIRIN: 211009-N-LN093-2001
    Filename: DOD_108620254
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Francisco Fleet Week 2021 Air Show Highlight, by PO2 Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Navy Region Southwest
    Blue Angels
    LEAP Frogs
    FleetWeekSF21
    SFFW2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT