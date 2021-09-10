Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from fishing vessel 9 miles off San José Island, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew medevac an injured crew member 9 miles off San José Island, Texas, Oct. 9, 2021. Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request via VHF-FM channel 16 at 11:41 a.m. from the fishing vessel Thai Express stating a crew member had fallen and sustained a head injury and a broken arm. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 20:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 

    TAGS

    Medevac
    USCG
    Corpus Christi
    Texas
    Port Aransas

