A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew prepare to hoist an injured crew member 9 miles off San José Island, Texas, Oct. 9, 2021. Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request via VHF-FM channel 16 at 11:41 a.m. from the fishing vessel Thai Express stating a crew member had fallen and sustained a head injury and a broken arm. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817146
|VIRIN:
|211009-G-G0108-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108619995
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard medevacs crew member from fishing vessel 9 miles off San José Island, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT