    USACE installs 20,000th blue roof in Houma, Louisiana

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Dr. Michael Izard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commemorated the milestone of its 20,000th blue roof installation for Hurricane Ida Oct. 8, 2021 at home of Mable Lyons, Houma, Louisiana. (Video and interview by Dr. Michael Izard, USACE Omaha District; Drone footage by Luciano Vera, USACE South Pacific Division; Interview video by Brooks Hubbard, USACE Los Angeles District)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 16:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 817140
    VIRIN: 211008-A-HJ147-0020
    Filename: DOD_108619977
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: HOUMA, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE installs 20,000th blue roof in Houma, Louisiana, by Dr. Michael Izard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Hurricane Ida
    20
    000th
    Blue Roof

