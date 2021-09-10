Ramstein resumes outbound flights after three-week pause - Part 3

Evacuees board an outbound flight to the United States from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. This is the first flight to depart Ramstein after a three-week pause. Outbound flights were temporarily paused at the request of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Provention out of an abundance of caution due to the discovery of a small number of measles cases in the United States among recently arrived evacuees from Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 15:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817137
|VIRIN:
|211009-F-IP635-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108619921
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
