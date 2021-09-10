Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein resumes outbound flights after three-week pause - Part 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.09.2021

    Courtesy Video

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Evacuees board an outbound flight to the United States from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. This is the first flight to depart Ramstein after a three-week pause. Outbound flights were temporarily paused at the request of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Provention out of an abundance of caution due to the discovery of a small number of measles cases in the United States among recently arrived evacuees from Afghanistan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817137
    VIRIN: 211009-F-IP635-1003
    Filename: DOD_108619921
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein resumes outbound flights after three-week pause - Part 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT