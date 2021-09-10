Ramstein resumes outbound flights after three week pause - Part 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Outbound flights carrying Afghan evacuees from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to the United States resumed as part of Operation Allies Welcome, Oct. 9, 2021. RAB has been serving as the largest reception port for Afghan evacuees with U.S. European Command since Aug. 20, and has received approximately 35,000 evacuees to date.