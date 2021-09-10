Senior Master Sgt. Jason Harre discusses his role during Operation Allies Welcome

Senior Master Sgt. Jason Harre, Operation Allies Welcome boss for evacuee processing center, discusses his role during OAW at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. RAB provided safe temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of OAW.
|10.09.2021
|10.09.2021 10:51
|Interviews
|817130
|211009-F-IP635-1001
|DOD_108619767
|00:01:50
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|1
|1
