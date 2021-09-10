Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Master Sgt. Jason Harre discusses his role during Operation Allies Welcome

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.09.2021

    Courtesy Video

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Jason Harre, Operation Allies Welcome boss for evacuee processing center, discusses his role during OAW at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. RAB provided safe temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of OAW.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 10:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 817130
    VIRIN: 211009-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_108619767
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Master Sgt. Jason Harre discusses his role during Operation Allies Welcome, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT