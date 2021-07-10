211007-N-YI115-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 7, 2021) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), Oct. 7, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josiah J. Kunkle)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 06:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817128
|VIRIN:
|211007-N-YI115-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108619656
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) Conduct Replenishment At Sea, by PO2 Josiah Kunkle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
