    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) Conduct Replenishment At Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Josiah Kunkle 

    USS Carl Vinson

    211007-N-YI115-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 7, 2021) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), Oct. 7, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josiah J. Kunkle)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 06:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817128
    VIRIN: 211007-N-YI115-1001
    Filename: DOD_108619656
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) Conduct Replenishment At Sea, by PO2 Josiah Kunkle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    USNS Yukon

