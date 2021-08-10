Spark Tank Submission: Space Operations VR/AR System for Training

This system, also known as SOLAR VR/AR, utilizes virtual reality and augmented reality space visualization that will greatly benefit space operations Airmen and Guardians.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817122
|VIRIN:
|211008-Z-F3908-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108619455
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
