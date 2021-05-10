Staff Sgt. Jonathan Chacon, a civil affairs specialist representing the U.S. Army Reserve, talks about why he wants to be the Army's Best Warrior and how his unit has supported him in his journey to the top.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 16:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|817120
|VIRIN:
|211005-A-PC120-1549
|Filename:
|DOD_108619438
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Jonathan Chacon Interview, by SSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT