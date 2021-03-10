Spc. Shaun Lewis, a Multiple Launch Rocket System crewmember representing U.S. Army Europe and Africa, talks about why he wants to be the Army's Best Warrior and how his unit has supported him in his journey to the top.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 22:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|817115
|VIRIN:
|211003-A-PC120-1519
|Filename:
|DOD_108619433
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Shaun Lewis Interview, by SSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
