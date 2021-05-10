Sgt. 1st Class Brian Ringrose, a Special Forces engineer representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command, talks about why he wants to be the Army's Best Warrior and how his unit has supported him in his journey to the top.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 21:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|817088
|VIRIN:
|211005-A-PC120-1975
|Filename:
|DOD_108619347
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Brian Ringrose Interview, by SSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT