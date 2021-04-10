Matthew J. Correia, chief of Integration Research at the Eaker Center at Air University, proposes an idea for a SPARK tank competition at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Correia pitches the idea to use video games as a developing tool for Airmen to create a smarter and faster force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhonda Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 16:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|817073
|VIRIN:
|211004-F-XJ774-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108619156
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Developing Airmen with Games, by SrA Rhonda Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
