    USACE reaches 20,000th Blue Roof installation

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed its 20,000th Blue Roof installation today, Oct. 8, in Houma, Louisiana, as part of Operation Blue Roof emergency response for Hurricane Ida.

    The program, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, reduces further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. This is a free service to homeowners. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. To learn more, or to apply, visit Blueroof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).

