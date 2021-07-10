Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jet Dash

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Sullivan, with the 62nd Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., presents Jet Dash as his Air Force spark Tank submission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 16:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817069
    VIRIN: 211007-F-AO460-1001
    Filename: DOD_108619138
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Spark Tank
    Jet Dash

