    Developing Airmen with Games

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Rhonda Smith 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Matthew J. Correia, chief of Integration Research at the Eaker Center at Air University, proposes an idea for a SPARK tank competition at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Correia pitches the idea to use video games as a developing tool for Airmen to create a smarter and faster force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhonda Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 16:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 817068
    VIRIN: 211004-F-XJ774-1001
    Filename: DOD_108619137
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    This work, Developing Airmen with Games, by SrA Rhonda Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFINNOFET
    SparkTank2022

