Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Energy Action Month PSA Video Collage | October 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Energy & Sustainability)

    Army Leaders recognize the importance of energy resilience to support mission readiness in this Public Service Announcement.

    - GEN Edward M. Daly, Commanding General, Army Materiel Command
    - SMA Michael A. Grinston, Sergeant Major of the Army
    - Mr. J.E. "Jack" Surash, A'PDASA (Installations, Energy and Environment)
    - LTG Jason T. Evans, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 (Installations)
    - LTG Duane A. Gamble, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4 (Logistics)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 16:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 817067
    VIRIN: 201001-A-HM719-009
    Filename: DOD_108619122
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Energy Action Month PSA Video Collage | October 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Energy Action Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT