Airman Allison Martin, 5th Bomb Wing public affairs airmen, interviews random people on Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Oct. 07, 2021. Martin asks random people what their favorite thing is to do during the winter in Minot. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Evan J. Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 16:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|817064
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-SA270-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108619087
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Random AF, by A1C Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT