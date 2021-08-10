Day in the life of a firefighter

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt. Joseph Hummphrey, 47th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, talks with us about what it's like being a firefighter and how they have to always be prepared for any situation at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas on Sept. 15 2021. Every base has firefighters to assist in many emergencies including aircraft accidents. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 15:56
    Video ID: 817063
    VIRIN: 211008-F-XO639-1001
    Filename: DOD_108619085
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Firefighter
    Burn
    Live fire exercise
    Laughlin

