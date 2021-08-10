Day in the life of a firefighter

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





SSgt. Joseph Hummphrey, 47th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, talks with us about what it's like being a firefighter and how they have to always be prepared for any situation at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas on Sept. 15 2021. Every base has firefighters to assist in many emergencies including aircraft accidents. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Phaff)