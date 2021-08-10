SSgt. Joseph Hummphrey, 47th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, talks with us about what it's like being a firefighter and how they have to always be prepared for any situation at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas on Sept. 15 2021. Every base has firefighters to assist in many emergencies including aircraft accidents. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817063
|VIRIN:
|211008-F-XO639-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108619085
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day in the life of a firefighter, by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
