The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed the 20,000th blue roof Friday in Houma, LA as part of Operation Blue Roof emergency response for hurricane Ida.
The program, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency, reduces further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. This is a free service to homeowners. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. To learn more, or to apply, visit Blueroof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817060
|VIRIN:
|211008-D-RV424-422
|Filename:
|DOD_108619055
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|HOUMA, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drone - USACE installs 20,000th blue roof in Houma, LA, by San Luciano Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
