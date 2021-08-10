Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drone - USACE installs 20,000th blue roof in Houma, LA

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by San Luciano Vera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed the 20,000th blue roof Friday in Houma, LA as part of Operation Blue Roof emergency response for hurricane Ida.

    The program, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency, reduces further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. This is a free service to homeowners. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. To learn more, or to apply, visit Blueroof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 15:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817060
    VIRIN: 211008-D-RV424-422
    Filename: DOD_108619055
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: HOUMA, LA, US 

    This work, Drone - USACE installs 20,000th blue roof in Houma, LA, by San Luciano Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Ida #USACE

