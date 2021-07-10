Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    111th Attack Wing September 2021 Spotlight

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell 

    111th Attack Wing

    HORSHAM, PA - The 111th Attack Wing Public Affairs Office highlights the operations and personnel for the month of September 2021. (Pennsylvania Air National Guard video by Technical Sergeant Tyrone G Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 15:35
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

     Pennsylvania National Guard
     Pa Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Biddle Air National Guard Base
    111th Attack Wing

