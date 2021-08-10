Drone- USACE installs 20,000 blue roof in Houma, Louisiana

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed the 20,000th blue roof Friday in Houma, LA as part of Operation Blue Roof emergency response for hurricane Ida.



The program, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency, reduces further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. This is a free service to homeowners. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. To learn more, or to apply, visit Blueroof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).