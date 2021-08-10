President Biden Delivers Remarks on Restoring Protections for National Monuments and Steps the Biden-Harris Administration is Taking to Better Conserve and Restore Lands and Waters that Sustain the Health of Our Communities, Tackle the Climate Crisis, and Power Good Jobs and a Strong Economy
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 15:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|817051
|Filename:
|DOD_108618987
|Length:
|00:27:28
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Restoring Protections for National Monument, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
