    Military Leaders, Private Sector Experts Discuss DOD’s “Defend Forward”

    10.08.2021

    Army Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command, and Coast Guard Rear Adm. Mike Ryan, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Cyber Command, discuss how the Defense Department’s “defend forward” efforts to persistently engage with adversaries works with other government and private sector efforts to defend against cyber threats during a panel discussion at the Billington CyberSecurity Summit.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 15:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 817050
    Filename: DOD_108618977
    Length: 00:37:35
    Location: US

