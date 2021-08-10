Military Leaders, Private Sector Experts Discuss DOD’s “Defend Forward”

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command, and Coast Guard Rear Adm. Mike Ryan, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Cyber Command, discuss how the Defense Department’s “defend forward” efforts to persistently engage with adversaries works with other government and private sector efforts to defend against cyber threats during a panel discussion at the Billington CyberSecurity Summit.