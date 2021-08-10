Army Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command, and Coast Guard Rear Adm. Mike Ryan, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Cyber Command, discuss how the Defense Department’s “defend forward” efforts to persistently engage with adversaries works with other government and private sector efforts to defend against cyber threats during a panel discussion at the Billington CyberSecurity Summit.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 15:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|817050
|Filename:
|DOD_108618977
|Length:
|00:37:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Leaders, Private Sector Experts Discuss DOD’s “Defend Forward”, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT