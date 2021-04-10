Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit the Recruiter 2021 Message

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command Commanding General Major Gen. Jason Q. Bohm and Sgt. Maj. Adan F. Moreno, the Marine Corps Recruiting Command Sergeant Major, update Marines on the success of the Recruit the Recruiter Campaign and the need of more talented Marines to volunteer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero and Sgt. Kenny Gomez)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817045
    VIRIN: 211004-M-YI614-1001
    Filename: DOD_108618972
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Recruit the Recruiter 2021 Message, by LCpl Gustavo Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruiter
    Marines
    Recruiting
    MarineCorps
