Recruit the Recruiter 2021 Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/817045" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Recruiting Command Commanding General Major Gen. Jason Q. Bohm and Sgt. Maj. Adan F. Moreno, the Marine Corps Recruiting Command Sergeant Major, update Marines on the success of the Recruit the Recruiter Campaign and the need of more talented Marines to volunteer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero and Sgt. Kenny Gomez)