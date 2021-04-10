Marine Corps Recruiting Command Commanding General Major Gen. Jason Q. Bohm and Sgt. Maj. Adan F. Moreno, the Marine Corps Recruiting Command Sergeant Major, update Marines on the success of the Recruit the Recruiter Campaign and the need of more talented Marines to volunteer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero and Sgt. Kenny Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 15:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817045
|VIRIN:
|211004-M-YI614-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108618972
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Recruit the Recruiter 2021 Message, by LCpl Gustavo Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT