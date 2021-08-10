Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on Restoring Protections for National Monuments

    10.08.2021

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on Restoring Protections for National Monuments and Steps the Biden-Harris Administration is Taking to Better Conserve and Restore Lands and Waters that Sustain the Health of Our Communities, Tackle the Climate Crisis, and Power Good Jobs and a Strong Economy.

    POTUS
    Biden
    Jobs
    Economy
    National Monuments
    President Biden
    Climate Crisis

