President Biden Delivers Remarks on Restoring Protections for National Monuments and Steps the Biden-Harris Administration is Taking to Better Conserve and Restore Lands and Waters that Sustain the Health of Our Communities, Tackle the Climate Crisis, and Power Good Jobs and a Strong Economy.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 13:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|817039
|Filename:
|DOD_108618849
|Length:
|00:13:08
|Location:
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Restoring Protections for National Monuments, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT