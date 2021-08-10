211008-N-BL637-1001 WASHINGTON (Oct. 8, 2021) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver their 246th Navy Birthday message to the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 13:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817038
|VIRIN:
|211008-N-BL637-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108618848
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CNO and Linda Gilday's 246th Navy Birthday Message, by PO1 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
