Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO and Linda Gilday's 246th Navy Birthday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Castellano 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    211008-N-BL637-1001 WASHINGTON (Oct. 8, 2021) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver their 246th Navy Birthday message to the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 13:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817038
    VIRIN: 211008-N-BL637-1001
    Filename: DOD_108618848
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO and Linda Gilday's 246th Navy Birthday Message, by PO1 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Birthday
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Mike Gilday
    Linda Gilday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT