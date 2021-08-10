The Mosquito Creek Lake staff is looking for public input to help safeguard the reservoir's natural resources!
The current Master Plan at Mosquito Creek Lake has been in place since 1994, and we are now looking for public input to guide the plan for the next 25 years. This plan will guide the comprehensive management and development of recreation, natural and cultural resources for the future.
The Mosquito Creek Lake is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, and they will incorporate public comments and input in their upcoming Master Plan during the update process.
Public can join the conversation and learn more during a virtual meeting hosted Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.
Link: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/PittsburghDistrict
For more information, please visit:
https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lakes/Mosquito-Creek-Lake/Mosquito-Creek-Lake-Master-Plan/
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 13:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|817034
|VIRIN:
|211008-A-GE626-807
|Filename:
|DOD_108618827
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|CORTLAND, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps to host virtual public scoping meeting on Mosquito Creek Lake Master Plan, by Stacey Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT