    Hispanic Heritage Month

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from 15 September – 15 October every year. Hispanics have had a profound and positive influence on our country through their strong commitment to family, faith, hard work, and service. This video showcases some prominent figures in the Hispanic Community and Hispanic military members that have had great impacts to our military in the long history of our country. (U.S. Air Force video animation by David Perry)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 14:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 817031
    VIRIN: 211007-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_108618808
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month

