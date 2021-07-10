Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from 15 September – 15 October every year. Hispanics have had a profound and positive influence on our country through their strong commitment to family, faith, hard work, and service. This video showcases some prominent figures in the Hispanic Community and Hispanic military members that have had great impacts to our military in the long history of our country. (U.S. Air Force video animation by David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 14:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|817031
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-BK017-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108618808
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
