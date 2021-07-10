video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from 15 September – 15 October every year. Hispanics have had a profound and positive influence on our country through their strong commitment to family, faith, hard work, and service. This video showcases some prominent figures in the Hispanic Community and Hispanic military members that have had great impacts to our military in the long history of our country. (U.S. Air Force video animation by David Perry)