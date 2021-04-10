Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill's 6th Medical Group prepares COVID-19 vaccines for distribution

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A team from the 6th Medical Group (MDG) prepares COVID-19 vaccines for distribution at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 30, 2021. According to the Air Force’s current Corona Virus statistics, 75% of the active force is fully vaccinated. (U.S. Air Force vido by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 12:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817023
    VIRIN: 211008-F-CC148-1002
    Filename: DOD_108618745
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, MacDill's 6th Medical Group prepares COVID-19 vaccines for distribution, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    6th Medical Support Squadron
    COVID-19
    6ARW
    6MDG
    6th Health Care Operations Squadron

