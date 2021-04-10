A team from the 6th Medical Group (MDG) prepares COVID-19 vaccines for distribution at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 30, 2021. According to the Air Force’s current Corona Virus statistics, 75% of the active force is fully vaccinated. (U.S. Air Force vido by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 12:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817023
|VIRIN:
|211008-F-CC148-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108618745
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MacDill's 6th Medical Group prepares COVID-19 vaccines for distribution, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
