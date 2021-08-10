JAIC Commander Hosts Fireside Chat at Billington CyberSecurity Summit

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/817011" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, commander of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, highlights the goals, architectural plans and current challenges of transforming the DoD collective into an integrative secure enterprise, leveraging smart algorithms and self-learning adaptive systems to support its data driven and cloud-centric integrative system during a fireside chat at the Billington CyberSecurity Summit.

