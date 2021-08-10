JAIC Commander Hosts Fireside Chat at Billington CyberSecurity Summit

Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, commander of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, highlights the goals, architectural plans and current challenges of transforming the DoD collective into an integrative secure enterprise, leveraging smart algorithms and self-learning adaptive systems to support its data driven and cloud-centric integrative system during a fireside chat at the Billington CyberSecurity Summit.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 10:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|817011
|Filename:
|DOD_108618616
|Length:
|00:27:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
