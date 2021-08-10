DISA Director Hosts Fireside Chat at Billington CyberSecurity Summit

Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network, discusses his vision, goals, challenges and key needs to ensure a robust, secure and data driven information system during a fireside chat hosted by the Billington CyberSecurity Summit.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 10:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|817009
|Filename:
|DOD_108618592
|Length:
|00:25:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
