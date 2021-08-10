Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISA Director Hosts Fireside Chat at Billington CyberSecurity Summit

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network, discusses his vision, goals, challenges and key needs to ensure a robust, secure and data driven information system during a fireside chat hosted by the Billington CyberSecurity Summit.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 10:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 817009
    Filename: DOD_108618592
    Length: 00:25:49
    Location: US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

