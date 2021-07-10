Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week held at Hanscom

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Hanscom Fire personnel held several events across the base to observe Fire Prevention Week. This year's theme is "The Sounds of Fire Safety."

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 10:37
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    fire
    Fire Prevention Week
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    66th Civil Engineering

