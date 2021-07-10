Fire Prevention Week held at Hanscom

Hanscom Fire personnel held several events across the base to observe Fire Prevention Week. This year's theme is "The Sounds of Fire Safety."
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 10:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817005
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-TG847-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108618515
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
