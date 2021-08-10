Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESPN/Pittsburgh Steelers shout out from IT1 Nathan Villalobos

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Cmdr. Gary Ross 

    U.S. Naval War College

    ESPN/Pittsburgh Steelers shout out from IT1 Nathan Villalobos stationed at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, 8 Oct 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 09:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817002
    VIRIN: 211008-N-PP965-1001
    Filename: DOD_108618512
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESPN/Pittsburgh Steelers shout out from IT1 Nathan Villalobos, by CDR Gary Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESPN 2021 Veterans Week Celebration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT