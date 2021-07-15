Invitation to LeRay Mansion

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yes, we’re OPEN! Come on down for a guided history tour of the gorgeous LeRay Mansion on Fort Drum. Dating back to the 1800s, this historic home can also be booked for your next event for free! The grounds are also open with a gazebo & trails for walking, snowshoeing, & cross-country skiing that link to the Fort Drum trail system.



Call (315) 772-6051 or email bookleraymansion@gmail.com to double-check that we’ll be open for your visit or to book the mansion for an event.