Yes, we’re OPEN! Come on down for a guided history tour of the gorgeous LeRay Mansion on Fort Drum. Dating back to the 1800s, this historic home can also be booked for your next event for free! The grounds are also open with a gazebo & trails for walking, snowshoeing, & cross-country skiing that link to the Fort Drum trail system.
Call (315) 772-6051 or email bookleraymansion@gmail.com to double-check that we’ll be open for your visit or to book the mansion for an event.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 09:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|816999
|VIRIN:
|210715-A-AJ780-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108618491
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Hometown:
|WATERTOWN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Invitation to LeRay Mansion, by SFC Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT