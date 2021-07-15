Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invitation to LeRay Mansion

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Fuller 

    10th Mountain Division

    Yes, we’re OPEN! Come on down for a guided history tour of the gorgeous LeRay Mansion on Fort Drum. Dating back to the 1800s, this historic home can also be booked for your next event for free! The grounds are also open with a gazebo & trails for walking, snowshoeing, & cross-country skiing that link to the Fort Drum trail system.

    Call (315) 772-6051 or email bookleraymansion@gmail.com to double-check that we’ll be open for your visit or to book the mansion for an event.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 09:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 816999
    VIRIN: 210715-A-AJ780-001
    Filename: DOD_108618491
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Hometown: WATERTOWN, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invitation to LeRay Mansion, by SFC Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

