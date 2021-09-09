Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) This is Ford Class

    09.09.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kallysta M Castillo 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) Command Master Chief Bryan Davis interviews Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Juan Maldonado about upgrades to the ship's aft galley, September 10, 2021. Ford is inport at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Castillo)

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) This is Ford Class, by PO2 Kallysta M Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    Warship78
    Warship 78
    This is Ford Class
    we are naval aviation

