USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) This is Ford Class

USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Command Master Chief Bryan Davis interviews Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Juan Maldonado about upgrades to the ship’s aft galley, September 10, 2021. Ford is inport at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Castillo)
|09.09.2021
|10.08.2021 08:02
|Video Productions
|816991
|210910-N-ET513-1001
|DOD_108618442
|00:02:31
|VA, US
|1
|1
