Transit Timelapse

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departed Naval Station Norfolk to make the transit to Newport News Shipyard in support of her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 08:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816990
|VIRIN:
|210823-N-NO627-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108618441
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
