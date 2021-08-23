Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transit Timelapse

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departed Naval Station Norfolk to make the transit to Newport News Shipyard in support of her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 08:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: VA, US

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    US Navy
    Warship 78

