The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services trained to extinguish vehicle fires at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The live-fire training enhances Airmen’s readiness and sharpens skills necessary for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 07:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816989
|VIRIN:
|211008-F-AL900-729
|Filename:
|DOD_108618439
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES vehicle fire training, by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
