Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th ECES vehicle fire training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    10.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services trained to extinguish vehicle fires at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The live-fire training enhances Airmen’s readiness and sharpens skills necessary for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 07:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816989
    VIRIN: 211008-F-AL900-729
    Filename: DOD_108618439
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ECES vehicle fire training, by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Firefighter
    EOD
    Readiness
    Training
    379ECES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT