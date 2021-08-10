102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for October 2021 - Col. Enrique Dovalo

Col. Enrique Dovalo, commander of the 102d Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, delivers the 102nd IW Command Message for October 2021. He discussed strategic competition and how Airmen at the 102nd fit into the larger picture of national security.
“As we look ahead to what role the 102d might play in this global security environment, I can assure you that every single day, we have Airmen in this wing who are engaged in preparing for, or executing, operations that safeguard our national security,” says Col. Dovalo. “We do this both for the federal mission and the external threat, as well as in our role as the Massachusetts Militia in providing a domestic response capability for the governor.”
