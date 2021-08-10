Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for October 2021 - Col. Enrique Dovalo

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Col. Enrique Dovalo, commander of the 102d Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, delivers the 102nd IW Command Message for October 2021. He discussed strategic competition and how Airmen at the 102nd fit into the larger picture of national security.

    “As we look ahead to what role the 102d might play in this global security environment, I can assure you that every single day, we have Airmen in this wing who are engaged in preparing for, or executing, operations that safeguard our national security,” says Col. Dovalo. “We do this both for the federal mission and the external threat, as well as in our role as the Massachusetts Militia in providing a domestic response capability for the governor.”

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 07:40
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:06:16
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for October 2021 - Col. Enrique Dovalo, by A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Intelligence

    Surveillance and Reconnaissance Agency

    TAGS

    ang
    command message
    national security
    102 iw
    strategic competition

