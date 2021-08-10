102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for October 2021 - Col. Enrique Dovalo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Enrique Dovalo, commander of the 102d Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, delivers the 102nd IW Command Message for October 2021. He discussed strategic competition and how Airmen at the 102nd fit into the larger picture of national security.



“As we look ahead to what role the 102d might play in this global security environment, I can assure you that every single day, we have Airmen in this wing who are engaged in preparing for, or executing, operations that safeguard our national security,” says Col. Dovalo. “We do this both for the federal mission and the external threat, as well as in our role as the Massachusetts Militia in providing a domestic response capability for the governor.”