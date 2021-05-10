Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TARRP Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The 18th Munitions Squadron conducted a Tactical Air-munition Rapid Response Package exercise in conjunction with the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron, 718th Force Support Squadron and the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 4-6, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 02:56
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 816974
    VIRIN: 211005-F-PW483-0001
    Filename: DOD_108618240
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TARRP Exercise, by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Readiness
    18th MUNS
    18th Munitions Squadron
    TARRP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT