The 18th Munitions Squadron conducted a Tactical Air-munition Rapid Response Package exercise in conjunction with the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron, 718th Force Support Squadron and the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 4-6, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 02:56
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|816974
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-PW483-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108618240
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TARRP Exercise, by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
