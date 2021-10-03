Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Four Carrier Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.10.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Zachary Bodner 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Carrier Strike Group 21 conducted quad carrier operations in the Philippine Sea with HMS Queen Elizabeth, USS Carl Vinson, USS Ronald Reagan, and JS ISE. (Courtesy Video Royal Navy PO Allen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 03:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816970
    VIRIN: 211003-M-MS099-856
    PIN: 105211
    Filename: DOD_108618141
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HMSQE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT