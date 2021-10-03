Four Carrier Operations

Carrier Strike Group 21 conducted quad carrier operations in the Philippine Sea with HMS Queen Elizabeth, USS Carl Vinson, USS Ronald Reagan, and JS ISE. (Courtesy Video Royal Navy PO Allen)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 03:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816970
|VIRIN:
|211003-M-MS099-856
|PIN:
|105211
|Filename:
|DOD_108618141
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT