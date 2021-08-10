Incirlik Air Base observes Fire Prevention Week, 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 39th Civil Engineer Squadron teaches base personnel about fire safety and smoke alarm proficiency during this year’s Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 202, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The department spent the week fostering trusting relations between Team Titans and NATO allies by providing smoke alarm signal guidance, fire extinguisher training and tours of the fire department building. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)