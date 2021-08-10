Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Air Base observes Fire Prevention Week, 2021

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    10.08.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    The 39th Civil Engineer Squadron teaches base personnel about fire safety and smoke alarm proficiency during this year’s Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 202, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The department spent the week fostering trusting relations between Team Titans and NATO allies by providing smoke alarm signal guidance, fire extinguisher training and tours of the fire department building. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 23:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 816966
    VIRIN: 211007-F-IK699-001
    Filename: DOD_108618052
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Air Base observes Fire Prevention Week, 2021, by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

