    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Night-Time Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.04.2021

    Video by Seaman Jeffrey Kempton 

    USS Carl Vinson

    211004-N-MD461-2001 SOUTH CHINA (Oct. 4, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, conducts night-time flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Oct. 4, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff D. Kempton)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 04:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816965
    VIRIN: 211004-N-MD461-2001
    Filename: DOD_108618046
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Night-Time Flight Operations, by SN Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    HSC-4
    VINCSG
    Night-Time Flight Operations

