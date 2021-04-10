211004-N-MD461-2001 SOUTH CHINA (Oct. 4, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, conducts night-time flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Oct. 4, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff D. Kempton)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 04:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816965
|VIRIN:
|211004-N-MD461-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108618046
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Night-Time Flight Operations, by SN Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
