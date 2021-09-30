Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The “Enemy” of MRF-D

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.30.2021

    Video by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin and the Australian Defence Force conducted five large-scale training exercises throughout the Northern Territory during the MRF-D 21.2 deployment. The exercise cycle consisted of scenarios that developed bilateral capability to operate during humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, crisis response, embassy reinforcement, non-combatant evacuation operations and operations from key maritime terrain. The exercises honed the Marines’ and ADF’s capabilities as skilled fighting forces that are capable of responding to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 01:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816952
    VIRIN: 211007-M-FS141-1001
    Filename: DOD_108617928
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    humanitarian assistance/disaster relief
    non-combatant evacuation operations
    enabling operations
    MRF-D 21.2
    FD2030
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)
    embassy reinforcements
    operations from key maritime terrain

