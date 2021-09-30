The “Enemy” of MRF-D

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin and the Australian Defence Force conducted five large-scale training exercises throughout the Northern Territory during the MRF-D 21.2 deployment. The exercise cycle consisted of scenarios that developed bilateral capability to operate during humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, crisis response, embassy reinforcement, non-combatant evacuation operations and operations from key maritime terrain. The exercises honed the Marines’ and ADF’s capabilities as skilled fighting forces that are capable of responding to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)
|09.30.2021
|10.08.2021 01:19
|Video Productions
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
