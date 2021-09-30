The “Enemy” of MRF-D

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin and the Australian Defence Force conducted five large-scale training exercises throughout the Northern Territory during the MRF-D 21.2 deployment. The exercise cycle consisted of scenarios that developed bilateral capability to operate during humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, crisis response, embassy reinforcement, non-combatant evacuation operations and operations from key maritime terrain. The exercises honed the Marines’ and ADF’s capabilities as skilled fighting forces that are capable of responding to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)