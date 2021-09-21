Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90th Missile Wing conducts successful SELM

    PINE BLUFFS, WY, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Glenn Robertson 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    The 90th Missile Wing conducted a Simulated Electronic Launch-Minuteman test near Pine Bluffs, Sept. 20-21, 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 18:13
    Category: Package
    Location: PINE BLUFFS, WY, US 

    TAGS

    Operations
    Missileers
    AFGSC
    Operations Group
    Mighty Ninety
    SELM
    13N
    MinutemanIII
    LGM-30G
    Mighty Ninety90th MW

