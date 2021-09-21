90th Missile Wing conducts successful SELM

The 90th Missile Wing conducted a Simulated Electronic Launch-Minuteman test near Pine Bluffs, Sept. 20-21, 2021.
|09.21.2021
|10.07.2021 18:13
|Package
|816940
|210922-F-EK405-2001
|DOD_108617666
|00:01:59
|PINE BLUFFS, WY, US
|0
|0
